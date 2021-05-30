Lawsuit against Kurz governmet in Austria over 'Islam Map'

Vienna: Muslim Youth Austria (MJO), a leading group of Muslims in Austria, has decided to sue the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for publishing “Islam map”.
“The publication of all names, functions and addresses of Muslim institutions and institutions that have been read as Muslim represents an unprecedented crossing of boundaries,” the group was quoted as saying on Saturday.
The controversial map identifies and traces locations across Austria associated with and owned by Muslims, including mosques.
The map was unveiled by the government of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz – a known opponent of what he called “political Islam”. Muslims say there is only one Islam, and reject any such classification.
The controversial map was unveiled when Integration Minister Susanne Raab launched a website Thursday.
Officially called “National Map of Islam”, the map gives the details of at least 620 mosques and Muslim associations across Austria.
Raab says the map was not aimed at “placing Muslims in general under suspicion”. The objective is “to fight political ideologies, not religion”, she said.
Earlier, reacting on the controversial map, Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGOE), had warned against stigmatising the Muslims living in Austria “as a potential danger to society and the democratic legal order in the country”.
“This campaign is fuelling racism and “exposes Muslim citizens to a massive security risk”, the IGGOE said.
The controversial map has also invited international outrage. Germany’s Evangelical Lutheran Bishop Michael Chalupka also expressed concern and called on Raab to take the website down.
In a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday, Turkey’s foreign ministry said Austria’s “xenophobic, racist and anti-Islam policies poison social cohesion and participation”.
“It is important for Austria to stop targeting immigrants and Muslims by labelling them and to adopt a responsible policy,” it said.
Reports of anti-Muslim attacks in Austria have increased since a deadly attack in Vienna last November.
