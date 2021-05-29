NYT ad slams Dua Lipa, Gigi and Bella Hadid for supporting Palestine, singer’s reply is viral

New York: A full page advertisement in New York Times May 22, 2021, last Saturday, slammed singer Dua Lips, Gigi and Bella Hadid for supporting Palestine.
The singer however hit back with a reply which is now receiving her more love, praise and support.
In the rambling ad which appeared in Saturday’s newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State”, according to Associated Press.
However, unlike Mark Ruffalo, Lipa stuck to her stand and lambasted the organisation which paid for the advertisement accusing it of twisting the facts.
Taking to Twitter, Lipa last Saturday while rejecting the false and appalling allegations raised in the advertisement, said:
““I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network."
"This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israel government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.”
She further wrote:
“I Take this stance because I believe that everyone – Jews, Muslims and Christians – have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose."
"The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for.
I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”
Praising Dua, a Twitter user wrote:
"From a Palestinian heart! We all love you and support you foreverHeart suitFlag of Palestinian Territories !! Keep going the truth will never day!!"
ANother user wrote:
"You're simply the best.. I love your brave heart, because it carries truth under a blue sky that has lost its purity and light! Because it is a heart that ache and prays, pleads and cries to stay free, To stay alive among the dead! Keep strong, Keep fighting Dua."
The reply as of today has received more than 161,000 likes, over 25,000 re-tweets and 4,545 quotes.
Lipa, Gigi and Bella Hadid were at the forefront t support the Palestinians and condemning “Israeli genocide” during the recent Gaza war which ended with a ceasefire that came into force last Friday. Holding Palestinian flag, Gigi and Bella were also seen in a Michigan rally against Israel.
Bella in fact lost her contract with Dior, a French luxury fashion house, for supporting Palestine.
On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo, another American celebrity, who supported Palestine in the recent war between Israel and Hamas later apologized for his stand.
“I have refelected and wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamad fighting that susggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, its inflmammotary, disrespectful and is being used justify antisemitisn here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.
Twitter users slammed Mark for apolgogizing to what they believed is done to save his job.
“Bella Hadid lost her Dior contract because she supported Palestine but look at this coward. He apologizes for opposing Israel just to keep his job at Marvel. Shame on Marck Ruffalo”, a Twitter user said.
Another Twitter used while tagging the images of Bella Hadid and Israeli actress and model, Gal Gadot, said:
“On the left is #BellaHadid Red heartFlag of Palestinian Territories, a celebrity who openly supported Palestinians and she lost contracts with major luxury fashion houses like Doir..
“On the right is Gal Gadot, a celebrity who openly supported Israel and lost nothing… This shows that #DeepPockets exist”.
“Deep Pocket” was the term recently used by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a recent interview with CNN.
