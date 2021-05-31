"New Quran": Fresh provocation by Waseem Rizvi

Lucknow: Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh and an accused in a corruption case, has kicked up a major controversy.
In a move widely believed as "open provocation" Rizvi has claimed to have created a 'new Quran' by removing some 26 original verses and arranging the remaining in a sequence of his choice.
Rizvi has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to authorize the use of his 'new Quran' in all madrasas and Muslim institutes in the country.
"I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include this new Quran in the education curriculum of various madrasas and Muslim education institutes across the country. This redacted version of the Quran is the right Quran and it will soon be available in the market for people to buy," Rizvi said.
Earlier this year, Waseem Rizvi had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court to remove the said verses of the Quran. However, the court termed the petition to be "absolutely frivolous" and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Waseem Rizvi for filing the PIL.
Shortly after filing the PIL, several FIRs were filed against Rizvi. Both Shia and Sunni communities, have alleged that Waseem Rizvi had been 'deliberately' trying to drive a wedge between the two communities.
Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad said that Rizvi was 'an enemy of Islam' and had nothing to do with the Quran.
Maulana Yasoob Abbas said that the All-India Shia Personal Law Board has strongly condemned Rizvi's move.
"Claiming to even edit or rewrite the Holy Quran is nothing short of blasphemy. It is an attempt to divide the nation. Muslim can never accept any change in the Holy Quran," he said.
Leading Sunni cleric and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said that the court should dispose of Rizvi's petition which has hurt the Muslims across the world.
"Allah has taken responsibility of his Holy book and said that not even a letter or punctuation in it will change till 'Qayamat'. Strict legal action be taken against him and the government should immediately arrest him for breach of peace," he said.
