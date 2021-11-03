Maharashtra Direct 2nd yr Engineering Admission 2021: Registration Starts

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering / Technology Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website dse21cap.mahacet.org.in the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2021-22.
According to the Maharashtra Engineering Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration has started from Tuesday November 02, 2021. The last date of application is November 18, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse21cap.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form for DSE21 admission.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note facility for Online Registration and Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till November 15, 2021 up to 11.59 p.m. at FC.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 02 to 15, 2021.
Display of DSE 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 17, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 18 to 20, 2021
Display of DSE21 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 21, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 21, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 21 CAP Round I: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 30, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 05, 2021
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (DSE 2021) starts after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
