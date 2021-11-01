Hajj 2022 Application Form Submission Starts - Direct Link

Hajj 2022 Application: The Haj Committee of India has started receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from today i.e. November 01, 2022 Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who are willing to embark on Hajj 2022 (Haj 1443 AH).
Pilgrims from India performing Hajj 2022 should note that application form will be accepted online only, either directly or through State Haj Committees. Last date of application is January 31, 2022.
1. Click here to apply for Hajj 2020: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Click on " New User Registeration" on right side of the page.
3. Enter your Mobile Number, Email Id, Name, Password, State and District.
4. Enter the Security Code as you see in the box.
5. Click on the checkbox to confirm all the details are filled correctly.
6. Click on the green button "Submit Details"
1. Click here to apply for Hajj 2020: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Click on " New User Registeration" on right side of the page.
3. Enter your Mobile Number, Email Id, Name, Password, State and District.
4. Enter the Security Code as you see in the box.
5. Click on the checkbox to confirm all the details are filled correctly.
6. Click on the green button "Submit Details"
Please note all field marked as * are compulsory.
The Haj Committee, along with starting Haj application from today, has also published Haj 1443H (Haj 2022) Action Plan giving entire schedule of the annual pilgrimage.
On successful submission of registration details, a system generated OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to Mobile Number provided in the registration form. Activate user-id by entering OTP number and click on ‘’SUBMIT’’ button.
Now click on "Registered User Sign-in" using your Mobile Number and Password. Complete the Haj Application Form.
The pilgrim can choose the Embarkation point as specified in Guidelines in front of their district and has to pay accordingly, and also need to enter initial parameters of Cover Head as per passport.
Pilgrims should also note that details of all applicants should be filled using same Mobile Number and password.
In the final steps of Haj 2022 Application form, pilgrims need to upload Photograph, Passport first and last pages, Bank Pay-in Slip and Address Proof.
After uploading documents of all pilgrims, the Payment Details screen will appear. Select payment option “Offline Payment” if processing fees paid in Bank. Else select “Online Payment”.
"Applicants can fill in their applications themselves, through Cyber Cafes, Haji Suvidha Kendras and State Haj Committee office as per their convenience", the Haj Committee of India said in Haj 2022 announcement.
"The applicants must be in possession of machine readable valid Indian Passport issued on or before last date of receving Haj Application Forms and valid upto 31.12.2022", it said.
Pilgrims should note that they can read Haj Application Guidelines along with specimen copy of Haj 2022 Application Form before applying.
The Haj Committee of India the PDf copy of Haj Pay-in Slip (State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.) The Haj Application fee Rs.300/- can also be paid Online or through banks using these pay-in slips.
A total of 200,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj - the holy journey to Makkah, from India subject to final decision taken by the Saudi government after reviewing Covid situation. Part of this number go to Hajj through Private Tour Operators and rest go through Haj Committee of India.
Since people applying through Haj Committee of India exceed the Haj Quota, Haj Committee of India conducts Qurrah or Haj Draw of lots to prepare the final list. Haj quota is allotted based on the population of Muslims in various states of the country.
The Qurrah i.e. compuetrised draw by different State Haj Committees will be tentaviley held in February 2022, though the final qurrah schedule is yet to be announced.
The Haj Committee of India has not yet announced the Hajj Flight schedule and dates of inbound and outbound flights as yet.
Coinciding with Eid al Adha, Haj is the annual ritual performed in the month of Dhul Hijjah to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael.
The likely date of Hajj 2022 is either on July 07 or 08, 2022, corresponding to 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH. As the Islamic calendar is based on sighting of moon, the final date will be decided once the new moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is sighted.
In 2021, the Haj rituals were performed from July 17 to 23, 2021.
Intending pilgrims should be fully vaccinated with an approved Covid-19 vaccine, atleast one month before actual departure for Haj 2022. Only such pilgrims shall be allowed to travel for Haj 1443 (H) – 2022 (c.e.). In view of this guideline, any Muslim citizen of india can apply for Haj 1443 (H) - 2022 (c.e.) pilgrimage except:
1. Those applicants who will complete 65 years of age before 10th July, 2022. (born before 10th July, 1957).
2. Any person NOT in possession of machine readable valid Indian International Passport issued on or before 31st January, 2022 and valid at least upto 31st December, 2022.
3. Haj Repeater is an individual who has already performed Haj through HCoI "once in a life time". Haj Repeater is, however, eligible as a Mehram of a Female Pilgrim, if no other Mehram (who has not performed Haj) is available. In case, the Lady Pilgrim cancels pilgrimage, then the Haj seat of such Repeater shall also stands automatically cancelled. Haj Repeater will have to submit a Declaration in the prescribed format attached to the Guidelines. However in case Saudi authorities do not allow Repeater in case of those travelling as Mehram of lady pilgrims (First timer) the same will be applicable in accordance with the Saudi Guidelines.
4. Those having severe medical conditions such as Terminal Cancers, Heart Ailment, Co- morbidities, Advanced Cardiac, Respiratory, Liver or Kidney Diseases, Infectious Tuberculosis Disease, or Senility are strictly not allowed at this stage due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
5. Ladies not accompanied by Sharai Mehram; except Ladies without Mehram (LWM) above 45 years and below 65 years of age, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a Mehram (Male companion) and their school of thought (Maslak) permits are allowed to travel in a group of four (4) ladies. The group of such ladies should remain four (4) at all stages of Haj journey.
6. Pregnant Ladies and those above the prescribed age limit in view of Coronavirus Pandemic are strictly restricted for Haj -2022 as of now.
7. Person against whom any Court Order prohibiting him/her to travel abroad exists.
8. Any person found to have furnished false information in Haj application. In such cases, he/she will be disqualified at any stage and even de-boarded at the Embarkation Point. The entire amount deposited by him/her shall also be forfeited by HCoI. Besides, he/she may be prosecuted for furnishing incorrect/false Declaration. These restrictions will also apply for concealing the fact of having performed Haj earlier as well as for Pilgrims intending to perform Hajj-e-Badal.
9. NRIs in view of the prevailing conditions and mandatory restrictions, as of now.
1. Those applicants who will complete 65 years of age before 10th July, 2022. (born before 10th July, 1957).
2. Any person NOT in possession of machine readable valid Indian International Passport issued on or before 31st January, 2022 and valid at least upto 31st December, 2022.
3. Haj Repeater is an individual who has already performed Haj through HCoI "once in a life time". Haj Repeater is, however, eligible as a Mehram of a Female Pilgrim, if no other Mehram (who has not performed Haj) is available. In case, the Lady Pilgrim cancels pilgrimage, then the Haj seat of such Repeater shall also stands automatically cancelled. Haj Repeater will have to submit a Declaration in the prescribed format attached to the Guidelines. However in case Saudi authorities do not allow Repeater in case of those travelling as Mehram of lady pilgrims (First timer) the same will be applicable in accordance with the Saudi Guidelines.
4. Those having severe medical conditions such as Terminal Cancers, Heart Ailment, Co- morbidities, Advanced Cardiac, Respiratory, Liver or Kidney Diseases, Infectious Tuberculosis Disease, or Senility are strictly not allowed at this stage due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
5. Ladies not accompanied by Sharai Mehram; except Ladies without Mehram (LWM) above 45 years and below 65 years of age, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a Mehram (Male companion) and their school of thought (Maslak) permits are allowed to travel in a group of four (4) ladies. The group of such ladies should remain four (4) at all stages of Haj journey.
6. Pregnant Ladies and those above the prescribed age limit in view of Coronavirus Pandemic are strictly restricted for Haj -2022 as of now.
7. Person against whom any Court Order prohibiting him/her to travel abroad exists.
8. Any person found to have furnished false information in Haj application. In such cases, he/she will be disqualified at any stage and even de-boarded at the Embarkation Point. The entire amount deposited by him/her shall also be forfeited by HCoI. Besides, he/she may be prosecuted for furnishing incorrect/false Declaration. These restrictions will also apply for concealing the fact of having performed Haj earlier as well as for Pilgrims intending to perform Hajj-e-Badal.
9. NRIs in view of the prevailing conditions and mandatory restrictions, as of now.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.