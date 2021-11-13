KCET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment schedule published

Karnataka UGCET 2021 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the First Round Seat Allotment Schedule for Karnataka UGCET 2021 Counselling underway for admission in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses.
Kea will release the Mock Allotment result first after which candidates will be given a chance to change college options to be considered for the real and actual seat allotment. The round 1 allotment will be done as per the following schedule:
• Publication of Mock Allotment Result: November 18, 2021
• Provision to change or modify options: November 18 to 20, 2021
• Publication of First Round Allotment result: November 23, 2021
• Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: November 23 to 25, 2021
• Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: November 24 to 27, 2021
• Last date of reporting to the allotted college: November 29, 2021
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had earlier also published the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had later asked students to make choices and fill options from November 02, 2021. The last date of option entry was initially fixed as November 08. It was later extended till November 13, 2021.
Candidates should note that college allotments will be done based on the options they filled. The candidates will be allowed to change options after mock allotment.
