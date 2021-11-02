KCET 2021 Option Entry starts on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET 2021 Counselling: Candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2021 should submit their course and college preferences using Option Entry link on the official website kea.kar.nic.in from today i.e. Tuesday November 02, 2021 04:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "02-11 UG CET - 2021 First Round Option Entry for Engineering, Medical, Architecture" under the Latest Announcements area of the home page.
3. Enter CET Number and Type the Captcha text as shown in the box.
4. Click on Submit and complete the Option Entry.
Candidates should note that you will be allowed the Option Entry only if your name is appeared in the Eligible Candidates list.
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had earlier also published the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Candidates should also refer Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released KCET 2021 (Karnataka UG CET) Option Entry date and schedule for students seeking admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture and other professional courses on Monday.
Candidates should note that the last date of Option Entry has been fixed as November 08, 2021 till 11:00 am.
Candidates can refer and study the detailed guidelines and procedure for Option Entry released by the KEA earlier before proceeding to fill options and choice preferences.
