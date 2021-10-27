KCET 2021: Provisional List of Eligible Candidates Published

KCET 2021: The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the UGCET 2021 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
KCET 2021 List of Eligible Candidates (Provisional)
Along with some 9K-page Provisional List of Eligible Candidates in PDF, the KEA has also published UGCET-2021 Provisional List of Not-Eligible Candidates.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Entry of Options and Seat Allotment Procedure for KCET 2021, also known as Karnataka UGCET 2021 counselling.
KCET 2021 Option Entry and Seat Allotment Procedure is a 32 page document in PDF which can be downloaded directly from the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in document verification schedule of the students whose names have appeared in the KCET 2021 Merit List and who are eligible for counselling.
KCET 2021 document verification started on September 20 and end on October 28, 2021. After document verification, KEA will make available on its website the link for option entry. Before that KEA will release the list of registered candidates, list of eligible candidates, and the list of candidates who are found not eligible for counselling.
