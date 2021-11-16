MAH Direct 2nd year Engineering Admission 2021: Last date extended

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering / Technology Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended till November 20, 2021 the last date of Online Registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2021-22.
The CET Cell had earlier fixed the last date of admission till November 15 and the date to publish DSE 21 Provisional Merit List as November 17, 2021.
However with the extension in the last date of online registration, the Direct Second Year Engineering Admission Merit List scheduled to be declared Wednesday Nov 17 is delayed.
The CET Cell has just announced to extend the last date of application. It has not confirmed the exact date to publish the Merit List.
"Facility of Online Registration and Document Verification and Confirmation for CAP Seats is extended till 20th November 2021", the CET Cell said in a single line message posted on its official website.
Therefore the candidates who have not submitted the online application form should do so immediately.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse21cap.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form for DSE21 admission.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 02 to 20, 2021. (Originally fixed as Nov 15, 2021)
Display of DSE 2021 Provisional Merit List: Will be announced later
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: Will be announced later
Display of DSE 21 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: Will be announced later
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced later
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 21 CAP Round I: Will be announced later
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : Will be announced later
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be announced later
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (DSE 2021) starts after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
The CET Cell had started receiving online application from November 03, 2021.
