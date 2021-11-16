Maharashtra Direct 2nd-yr B Pharm 2021: Provisional Merit List Today

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website cet21cap.mahacet.org.in the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy) today i.e. Tuesday November 16, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on "Provisional Merit List DSP 2021" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should check their names and other details in the Maharashtra CET Cell Provisional Merit List 2021 for Direct Second Year admission in B Pharm. In case of any error, they should immediately contact Maharashtra CET Cell.
"Grievance, if any, for all type of candidates at FC can be done from November 17 to 19, 2021 up to 05:00 pm", the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell says.
Online registration for the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy) was started through the official website mahacet.org.in from November 03, 2021.
The last date of registration was November 14, 2021. However if any candidate applies after the last date, his/er application will be considered as per the following condition:
i) Applications registered after 14th November 2021 23:59:59 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
ii) Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after 15th November 2021 23:59:59 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): November 03 to 14, 2021.
Display of DSP 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 16, 2021
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: November 17 to 19, 2021
Display of DSP21 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 20, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 20, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 21 CAP Round I: November 25, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 29, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 04, 2021
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2020-2021 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
