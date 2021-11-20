CSAB 2021 Special Round from Nov 28, read schedule

CSAB Counselling 2021: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is scheduled to start Special Vacant Seats Filling Rounds (popularly known as CSAB Special Rounds) from November 28, 2021, as per the latest update on Engineering Admission in NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs said.
CSAB Special Rounds is conducted after JoSAA Counselling, conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and other top notch institutions is over. JoSAA 6th and final round allotment result was published on November 19.
According to the CSAB 2021 schedule, the Special Round will begin with Display of Vacancies after JoSAA rounds on November 27.
Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee and Choice Filling will start from the next day i.e. November 28, 2021.
The last date of registration, fee payment and choice filling is fixed as November 30, 2021.
"Display of Seat Allotment Result – Special Round 1 will be on December 02. Seat acceptance and reporting should be done from December 02 to 04, 2021", CSAB said.
"Display of Seat Allotment Result – Special Round II will be on December 07, 2021, reporting for which should be done on or before December 09, 2021", CSAB said.
A Central Counselling Board (CCB) constituted by the Govt. of India coordinated admissions to UG degree programmes in engineering, technology and architecture in respect of selected institutes till 2012. From 2013 onwards, CCB and AIEEE have been renamed as Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and JEE (Main) respectively.
Meanwhile, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) completed Provisional Registration of the Engineering and Architecture students for the CSAB NEUT 2021 JEE Main Counselling from November 06 to 19, 2021.
Filling Up the Choices CSAB NEUT 2021 counselling was done from Nov 7 to 2. CSAB NEUT First Round of Seat Allotment will be published on November 28, 2021.
