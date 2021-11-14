JoSAA 2021 Round 5 Seat Allotment today, check here

JoSAA 2021 Seat Allocation Round 5: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has published the 5th Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result, for the academic year 2021-22 on Sunday November 14, 2021.
Candidates can check JoSAA 2021 Round 5 Seat Allocation result on the official website www.josaa.nic.in now
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. lick on the tab marked with "Round - 5: View Allotment Results and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee".
3. Enter JEE Main 2021 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
4. Click on Login.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2021 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Candidates should also note that second round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance is from November 15 to 16, 2021 - both days included from morning 10:00 to 05:00 pm.
Candidates should also note that last day to respond to query (Round 5) is November 17, 2021 by 05:00 pm.
Candidates should also note that initiation of withdrawal of seat / exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) can be done from November 15 to 17, 2021 by 05:00 pm, and withdrawal query response time and date is November 15 to 17, 2021 till 05:00 pm.
Last date of JOSAA registration and choice filling: October 25, 2021.
Seat Allocation (Round 5): November 14, 2021
Online reporting: Fee payment /document upload /response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5): November 15 to 17, 2021
Seat Allocation Round 6 - Final Round: November 18, 2021
JoSAA had published on October 27, 2021 the First Round of IIT JEE Seat Allotment result.
On the other hand, JoSAA Round 2 allocation result was published on November 02, 2021, and the Round 3 seat allotment result was released on November 06, 2021. JoSAA round 4 result was published on November 10, 2021.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 - online registration and choice filling process through its official website josaa.nic.in by the students who are seeking admission in IITs, NITs and other premiuim engineering institutions based on JEE Advanced 2020 Score started on October 16, 2021.
JoSAA counselling started after the declaration of result JEE Advanced 2021 on October 15.
