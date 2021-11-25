TN Diploma in Nursing for Women (2021): Application starts

TN Diploma in Nursing for Women (2021): Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net admission process for Diploma in Nursing Course for Women (Year 2021-22) from today i.e. November 25, 2021.
Candidates who wish to apply for admission in Diploma in Nursing Course should note that the last date of application and online registration is December 04, 2021.
As per the Diploma in Nursing notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee, the last date for receipt of printout of the online application is December 06 till 05:00 PM.
Candidates should carefully read the prospectus before filling the registration form as “Incomplete online application form will be summarily rejected”, TN Medical Selection Committee said.
Date of Notification: November 24, 2021
Date of Commencement of online application: November 25, 2021 at 10.00 a.m.
Last date for online submission of application: December 04, 2021 at 05.00 p.m.
Last date for receipt of filled-in online application form along with photocopy of certificates: December 06 at 05.00 p.m.
Expected date for declaration of Merit through official website: Will be intimated later.
Tentative Allotment of seats: Will be intimated later.
Last date of Joining: The time as mentioned in the allotment order of the candidate.
Address to which the filed in on-line application form along with enclosures are to be sent is: The Secretary, Selection Committee,
No.162, E.V.R. Periyar High Road, Kilpauk, Chennai – 10.
The candidates shall ensure that the filled in online application form with all particulars and enclosures should be reached the Selection Committee within the date and time specified.
“Online filled in applications received by Speed Post or Courier or any other means after the last date and time will not be accepted”, the Selection Committee said.
