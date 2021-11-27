logo
Mahindra University shuts campus after 30 test positive for Covid

Mahindra varsity is the first university in Telangana to be locked down due to Covid after the second wave of the pandemic

Saturday November 27, 2021 3:19 PM, IANS

Mahindra University

Hyderabad: Mahindra University on Saturday shut its campus after 25 students and five staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Tech Mahindra Ltd-promoted university located at Bahadurpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad has sent the students home and announced that online classes will be conducted from Monday.

University sources told IANS that five students, one faculty member and four support staff were tested positive for Covid-19.

The sources said a total of 1,700 students and staff members were tested for the contagion.

Meanwhile, Medchal Makajgiri District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) K. Mallikarjuna Rao visited the university on Saturday.

 


"15 days holiday"

He said those who tested positive were in home isolation. The official said university has declared holiday for 15 days.

The Mahindra Group last year launched the multi-disciplinary university, which is spread over 130 acres.

It is the first university in Telangana to be locked down due to Covid after the second wave of the pandemic.

Last week, 29 students of a government-run residential school and junior college for girls in Telangana's Khammam district had tested positive for the virus.


