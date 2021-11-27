UGEAC Seat Allotment 2021 (Round 1) Published - Direct Link

UGEAC Seat Allotment 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2021 today i.e. Saturday Nov 27, 2021.
BCECE has also made active on its official website "bceceadmissions.nic.in" the link to download Allotment Order undergraduate engineering Counselling UGEAC.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGEAC 2021 First Round".
3. Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on Submit Button to complete Choice Filling.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGEAC 2021 First Round".
3. Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on Submit Button to complete Choice Filling.
Candidates should note that downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) should be done from 27.11.2021 to 29.11.2021
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had released on November 20, 2021 "Rank Card of UGEAC 2021" prepared for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling 2021 counselling conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
1. Publication of merit list on Board's Website: 20.11.2021
2. Seat Matrix posting on website: 20.11.2021
3. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 22.11.2021
4. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking: 24.11.2021
5. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 27.11.2021
6. Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round): 27.11.2021 to 29.11.2021
7. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 27.11.2021 to 29.11.2021
8. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 02.12.2021
9. Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round): 02.12.2021 to 04.12.2021
10. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 02.12.2021 to 04.12.2021
11. Online Registration and submission of application form for attending MOP-UP Counselling from such candidates who have not filled up application form earlier: 05.12.2021 to 07.12.2021
12. Willingness for attending MOP-UP Counselling from such candidates who have already
submitted online application form earlier: 05.12.2021 to 07.12.2021
13. Result Publication (MOP-UP Counselling): 08.12.2021
14. MOP-UP Counselling (Offline) : 10.12.2021 to 14.12.2021
1. Publication of merit list on Board's Website: 20.11.2021
2. Seat Matrix posting on website: 20.11.2021
3. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 22.11.2021
4. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking: 24.11.2021
5. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 27.11.2021
6. Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round): 27.11.2021 to 29.11.2021
7. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 27.11.2021 to 29.11.2021
8. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: 02.12.2021
9. Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round): 02.12.2021 to 04.12.2021
10. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 02.12.2021 to 04.12.2021
11. Online Registration and submission of application form for attending MOP-UP Counselling from such candidates who have not filled up application form earlier: 05.12.2021 to 07.12.2021
12. Willingness for attending MOP-UP Counselling from such candidates who have already
submitted online application form earlier: 05.12.2021 to 07.12.2021
13. Result Publication (MOP-UP Counselling): 08.12.2021
14. MOP-UP Counselling (Offline) : 10.12.2021 to 14.12.2021
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had earlier extended the last date of application and online registration for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2021 counselling conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar.
The last date of registration for Bihar UG Engineering Counselling was initially fixed as November 02, 2021. It was later extended till November 16, 2021.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) started through its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Online Registration for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2021 from October 22.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.