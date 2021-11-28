CSAB NEUT 2021 Round 1 Allotment Today - Link to Check

CSAB NEUT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2021: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is set to publish on its website csab.nic.in today i.e. Sunday Nov 28, 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of the counselling conducted for admission to different engineering colleges in North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT).
"First Round Seat Allotment is on Sunday November 28, 2021", CSAB NEUT Counseling Schedule 2021 says.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "View Round 1 Result Engineering and Architecture" in the right sidebar of the Home Page.
4. Click on the appropriate link to see Pharmacy allotment result.
5. Login using Roll Number and Date of Birth.
6. Click on Submit button to check Provisional Seat Allotment Result - Round 1.
Candidates should note that the Central Seat Allocation Board says it will release CSAB seat allocation result 2021 today. It has however not confirmed any specific time.
The candidates should have to wait till today afternoon to access on the website the round 1 seat allotment result.
Candidates allotted seat in the first round of CSAB counselling should note that the reporting time is between Nov 29 to December 04, 2021.
Online payment of counseling and seat allotment/acceptance fee of Rs. 3,000/- and exercising options (Float/Slide/Freeze) by the candidates who have been allotted seats against first Round of allotment. (Candidates exercising the Freeze option can download Allotment Letter and Provisional Admission Letter and proceed for final admission at allotted Institute as per schedule) - November 29 to December 04, 2021.
Candidates who do not get admission in 1st round can participate in 2nd round. CSAB will declare Round 2 Seat Allocation result on December 09, 2021
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) conducts counselling for North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT). For further details, Information Brochure of "CSAB NEUT 2021 Counseling" can be downloaded from the website.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) had started Provisional Registration of the Engineering and Architecture students for the "CSAB NEUT 2021 JEE Main Counselling" from November 06, 2021.
The last date to apply for CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling was November 19. Last date for choice filling was Nov 20, 2021.
Candidates should note that the seat allocation result released today will be of Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture students.
