Mixed bag for Cong, NCP, Sena and BJP in Zilla Parishad, Panchayat elections 2021

Mumbai: It is a mixed bag for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, and the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2021 Zilla Parishad Elections 2021 final results of which were announced by late in the evening Wednesday.
According to the result declared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, of the 85 seats on offer in 06 ZPs, Maha Vikas Aghadi won 46 seats with Congress winning 19, NCP 15 and Shiv Sena 15 seats. The BJP on the other hand won 22 seats.
In Panchayat Samiti bypolls, the Congress won the highest 36 of the 144 seats on offer followed by the BJP 33, the Shiv Sena 23 and the NCP 18 seats, the SEC results showed.
Independent candidates won seven, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena one and other registered parties bagged 26 Panchayat Samiti seats.
The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) allies won 73 of the 144 Panchayat Samiti seats. Independents secured four seats, the CPI (M) one and others won 12 seats, the SEC said.
As many as 367 candidates were in the fray for the ZP seats and 555 contestants for the Panchayat Samiti seats in the bypolls where the voter turnout was around 63 per cent.
Candidates in 01 ZP seat (total 85) and 03 Panchayat Samiti wards (total 144) were elected unopposed.
By-elections for 84 vacant seats across 6 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) - Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and also 141 seats in 37 Panchayat Samitis falling under the jurisdiction of these districts were held on Tuesday and the votes were counted on Wednesday.
The by-elections were necessitated following a Supreme Court ruling on quota for OBCs in local bodies.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies won 46 ZP seats this time, as compared to 37 earlier, despite contesting the bypolls separately.
On the other side, the BJP's seat count dropped to 22 from 31 earlier, while the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's tally fell to 08 from 12.
