TN MDS Seat Matrix 2021 published

Tamil Nadu MDS Counselling 2021: TN Medical Selection Committee has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net MDS Seat Matrix (Government Quota) for TN MDS Counselling 2021 conducted for admission in PG Dental courses.
The 18-page TN MDS Seat Matrix can be used by students who have registered for admission in PG Dental admission in medical colleges affiliated to and run by the state government in Tamil Nadu.
Direct link to download TN MDS Seat Matrix 2021
TN Medical Selection Committee had earlier asked the students to register online from October 3 to 5, 2021 for MDS Dental First Phase of Counselling.
Candidates should note that MDS Counselling 2021 in Tamil Nadu will be strictly done as per the rank of the candidates. TN Medical Selection Committee had released on October 02 the rank list of the students on its official website.
Accordingly, the selection committee asked candidates having rank from 1 to 607 to fill and submit choice / option (choice filling and locking) form from October 06 to 08, 2021.
TN Medical Selection Committee will publish on October 08, 2021 the allotment list of the students who have registered for first phase of Dental Counselling. Candidates will be able to download allotment order soon after the list is published.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, had earlier opened the window to track application for the candidates who have applied for MDS (MDSGQ and MDSMQ PG Dental Courses) for the year 2021-22.
It had earlier said the Rank list will be drawn based on marks obtained in NEET MDS 2021 and the additional weightage marks awarded to eligible in-service category candidates who have qualified in NEET MDS 2021 and as per the existing norms.
TN Medical Selection Committee and Health Department had started application process for admission to MDS PG Dental course for 2021-2022 session in Tamil Nadu Government Medical Colleges, Government seats in Self-Financing Medical Colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R Medical University on August 19, 2021.
