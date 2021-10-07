Rabi ul Awwal Moon 2021 sighted in India, Pakistan

Rabi ul Awwal 2021 Moon: The new moon of Rabi ul Awwal is sighted in India and Pakistan today i.e. Thursday 29th of Safar 1443 AH corresponding to October 07, 2021, the Ruyat i Hilal committees in the two countries said.
“The new moon pronouncing the start of the new month Rabi ul Awal is sighted today i.e. Thursday 29th of Safar 1443 AH corresponding to October 07, 2021”, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, New Delhi announced today.
"The moon committees across India were asked to sight the new moon (chand) today i.e. Thursday 29th of Safar 1440 H corresponding to October 07, 2021.
“The new moon is not sighted in New Delhi. However there are confirmed reports of moon sighting from Bengaluru in Karnataka, Latur in Maharashtra, Amor in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana and a number of other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh”, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind New Delhi said.
"It is hence announced that Friday October 08, 2021 will be the first day of Rabi ul Awwal 1443”, it added.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in neighbouring Pakistan also said that the moon for the month of Rabiul Awwal is sighted today i.e. Thursday evening.
"The first Rabiul Awwal will be on Friday October 08, 2021", Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson said after chairing a meeting of the moon sighting committee Thursday.
“12th Rabi ul Awwal therefor will be on Tuesday October 19, 2021”, it said.
Bangladesh on the other hand said the new moon is not sighted today.
"Hence Rabi ul Awal in Bangladesh will start on Saturday October 09, 2021 and 12th Rabi ul Awwal in Bangladesh will be on Wednesday October 20, 2021", National Moon Sighting Committee of Bangladesh said at the meeting room of the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka on Thursday evening.
Saudi Supreme Court has not officially announced the start of Rabi ul Awwal in the Kingdom. Local newspapers and TV channels have however switched to the new month and are showing Thusrady October 07, 2021 as the first day of Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH.
Since UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhani and others, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and other Arab states that follow moon announcement from Saudi Arabia have started Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH from today.
Rabi ul Awwal is the 3rd month of the Islamic Calendar. Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) was born in this month. But, there is a dispute on which date. Some say he was born on 9th of Rabi ul Awwal, others say on the 12th of the month.
Historians are however certain that Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) had died on 12th of Rabi ul Awwal. This is why majority of Muslims wonder why a section is adamant on celebrating "Eid Milad un Nabi" - birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him), on this date.
