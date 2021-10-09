NCB released BJP leader's kin, 02 others same night: NCP on rave party raid

Mumbai: In another explosive expose, the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau released 3 detainees including a kin of a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, and termed the ship rave party raid as "a pre-planned conspiracy".
During the press conference, Nawab Malik also released two separate videos where the three are seen leaving the NCB office.
Rishabh Sachdeva and Pratik Gaba can be seen exiting from the NCB office after detention. pic.twitter.com/1KTS3QykPs— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 9, 2021
Addressing the media, NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that a total of 11 persons were detained after the swoop on the ship (October 2), including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.
"Later, that night 3 persons were allowed to go by the NCB officials. They are Rishabh Sachdeva, the nephew of a BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya (formerly, Kamboj), Amir Furniturewala and Pratik Gabha. The NCB must reply why they were released from detention," Malik demanded.
Malik also called for probe by Mumbai Police.
"Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics cell should conduct an independent investigation into this. I will write to the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) also. If required, an enquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids," the 62-year-old leader said.
The NCP had earlier questioned the involvement of "private actors", including that of a BJP leader, in the NCB raid on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others.
