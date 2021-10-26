KREIS 2021 Round 1 Allotment result published

KREIS 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Round 1 allotment result of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Click on 26-10 … “Round 1 Allotment Result” under latest announcement section of the home page.
3. Clicking on the link will open a 1228-page PDF with students’ name and allot CAT.
Students whose name appeared in the allotted list should note that the last date of admission is October 30, 2021.
KREIS 2021 Class 6th entrance exam was conducted and counselling is held for admission to Class 6 in schools run by Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society.
The KEA had released on its official website, KREIS 2021 result, and merit list and rank of the students. KREIS Merit list was released districtwise and can be accessed on the website.
Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) has provided better and quality education for reserved categories, such as SC, ST and BC Rural students. State Government 826 Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennmma, Ekalavya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr. BR Ambedkar and Mrs Indira Gandhi Residential School provides the admission into Class 6th.
All the schools and colleges are working under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society.
These residential schools have been mainly started for the people who are socially and educationally backwards.
