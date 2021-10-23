KCET 2021 Option Entry, Seat Allotment Procedure Published

KCET 2021 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Entry of Options and Seat Allotment Procedure for KCET 2021, also known as Karnataka UGCET 2021 counselling.
KCET 2021 Option Entry and Seat Allotment Procedure is a 32 page document in PDF which can be downloaded directly from the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
1. KEA will receive seat matrix from the Government before the commencement of allotment of seats in the First Round. Hence, an accurate number of seats to be offered for allotment as Government seats, college wise, category wise and course wise, cannot be made known at this stage.
2. Entry of options by the candidates will begin only after the receipt of seat matrix from the Government. The details of the College wise, Course wise and Category wise seats available for allotment will be published on the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in which can be downloaded and printed.
3. The candidate who becomes eligible after verification will only be considered for entry of options. The candidate may enter the course / college of his choice from among the seats available which is displayed at the time of entry of options i.e., college wise, category wise and course wise, discipline wise.
4. The candidate will be allowed to enter all the options in the discipline to which he/she is eligible.
5. Candidate shall enter the options for all the discipline at once. If the candidate is eligible for multiple disciplines i.e., both for Medical, Dental and Engineering or for Medical, Dental, Farm Science courses.
6. B Pharm, options can be exercised for all the discipline in the same entry form.
7. Allotment of seats depends entirely on the priority of options given by the candidates as per the Merit, Rank and Reservation.
8. A mock allotment on real time data given by the candidates will be done before the actual commencement of the First Round, so that the candidate can know the college and course allotted as per his options. The candidate can also change his options after seeing the mock allotment.
9. The cut off ranks for 2020 and for earlier years for all discipline college wise, course wise and category wise is hosted on the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in. The cut off rank shows the name of the college, course, category and the last rank in the particular college for a particular course during 2020.
10. The allotment of seats will be conducted in the following three rounds and each round consists of three phases and each phase consists of number of iterations. 1. First Round. 2. Second Round. And 3. Second Extended Round / Casual Vacancy Round
11. After the last date and time fixed for entering the options is over and as per the seat matrix issued by the Government, action will be taken to allot the seats in the order of merit based on the priority of the options entered by the candidates and by following the reservation policy of the Government.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in document verification schedule of the students whose names have appeared in the KCET 2021 Merit List and who are eligible for counselling.
KCET 2021 document verification started on September 20 and end on October 28, 2021. After document verification, KEA will make available on its website the link for option entry. Before that KEA will release the list of registered candidates, list of eligible candidates, and the list of candidates who are found not eligible for counselling.
