Aryan Khan granted bail

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - the all three who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) after a rave party raid on a cruise.
While granting the bail to all three, the court said it will pronounce detailed order with reasons tomorrow i.e Friday October 29, 2021.
Accordingly, the trio of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha will not step out of the jails till the court's orders are received, said a defence lawyer.
Aryan Khan, in jail since October 8, is the son of Bolywood Megastar Shah Rukh Khan.
The accused trio -- Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun -- detained by the NCB on October 2 after the high-profile raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise - and then kept in continuous custody.
The following day (October 3) they were formally arrested and have been away from their homes for the past 27 days as their case grabbed national attention.
Later, during the investigations, the NCB had nabbed another 12 more persons some of whom have secured bail from the Special NDPS Court.
