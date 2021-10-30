Azim Premji remains India’s Top Philanthropist

Mumbai: Wipro Founder, Azim Premji, is India’s most generous entrepreneur and top philanthropist for second year running.
With a donation of roughly around Rs. 27 crore a day in 2021, Wipro Founder remains far ahead of the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Nandan Nilekani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, among others.
With a total donation of Rs. 9,713 crore in FY 2021, Azim Premji, 76, saw his contribution increased by nearly a fourth, according to Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021.
Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies is second after Premji with a total doantions of Rs. 1,263 crore followed by Mukesh Amabni of Reliance Industries who is on the 3rd position with a contribution of Rs. 577 crore in charity work.
Gautam Adani, the other entrepreneur who is close the present dispensation besides Ambani, is a t 8th position with a donation of a meagre Rs. 130 crore.
Nine women found place on the rankings, led by Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (Rs. 69 crore), USV's Leena Gandhi Tewari ( Rs. 24 crore) and Anu Aga of Thermax ( Rs. 20 crore).
Also, Mumbai had the highest number of people on the list (31 per cent), followed by Delhi (17 per cent) and Bengaluru (10 per cent).
Mumbai topped the preferred city of residence for top philanthropists with 36 names from the city making it to the list in 2020 too.
As per the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020, Azim Premji and his family had donated a whopping Rs 7,904 crore and were on top of the donor’s list in India.
Besides this, Azim Premji Foundation had donated Rs 1,125 crore in 2020 for a comprehensive on the ground response to contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
