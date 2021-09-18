10mn performed Umrah since Oct 4, 2020

Makkah: As many as 10 million pilgrims from different parts of the world have performed Umrah after the lifting of ban and restrictions in the Grand Mosque of Makkah on October 4, 2020, Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said Friday.
The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah also revealed that more than 12,000 visas have been issued since the Kingdom once again began to welcome pilgrims from other countries on August 10 this year.
The Kingdom announced start of the pilgrimage to Makkah following the launch of its “safe Umrah” procedures and the gradual return of pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques.
The capacity of daily pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah is currently limited to 70,000 people. The Kingdom however plans to reach a capacity of 3.5 million pilgrims, visitors and worshippers a month.
Saudi Arabia had earlier published important guidelines for foreign and local pilgrims who wish to perform Makkah and Madinah – the two holiest places of Islam. Complete vaccination is one of the key prerequisite for the pilgrims to get Umrah visa.
India and Pakistan are among the countries that send maximum number of pilgrims for Umrah. But, pilgrims from India, Pakistan and some 15 countries are still under the banned list and they cannot travel to Makkah to perform Umrah.
In October 2018, about a year before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, the largest number of pilgrims who visited Makkah and Madina were from Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Jordan.
Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, providing them with excellent services and outstanding experience of stay in the holy places.
