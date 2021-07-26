Umrah Eligibility for Foreigners

[The first batch of Umrah pilgrims arrived in the Holy City of Makkah Sunday. (Photo: General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques)]
Umrah Eligibility and Requirements for Foreign Pilgrims: Saudi Arabia Monday announced resumption of Umrah Services for the overseas and foreign pilgrims starting from the 1st Muharram 1443 AH – the day Islamic New Year begins.
"Beginning Sunday, Umrah agencies have been authorised to issue Visas for Umrah for entry beginning from 1st Muharram 1443 (10 August 2021)", the Kingdom said.
Along with announcing the date of resumption of Umrah for foreigners, Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also released a detailed eligibility and requirements for them.
1. All countries allowed to send direct flights except for 9 countries.
2. The 9 countries from where Umrah flights will still be suspended are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon.
3. Pilgrims from these countries will require quarantine of 14 days in a third country before arriving in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.
4. Mandatory requirement of being vaccinated against COVID-10 with complete doses of either Pfizer, Mordena, AstraZeneca or J&J.
5. Complete Doses of China’s vaccines with booster shot of either Pfizer, Mordena, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.
6. There is also age restriction and pilgrims below 18 years will not be issued Umrah Visa.
7. It is also for all foreign pilgrims to arrive via an Umrah Agency accredited by Saudi Aarabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Foreign pilgrims should note that via an online platform, pilgrims will be given access to 500 businesses engaged in flights, transport, hotel reservation and other Umrah related services.
Hani Al-Omairi, a member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah and the Hotels Committee in Makkah, says nearly 30 websites and platforms will be available for international reservations.
Foreigners and overseas pilgrims were banned from performing Umrah after the outbreak of second wave of covid-19. The Kingdom though resumed Umrah pilgrimage for Muslims residing in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia had earlier suspended Umrah travel from 20 countries including India and Pakistan. Umrah visa for the pilgrims from the two countries is still restricted though the list of 20 countries has been curtailed from 20 to 09.
Saudi Arabia did not cite any reason why direct Umrah flights from the nine countries are still banned. However sources said the continued detection of new Coronavirus cases and Covid 3rd wave warning are the reason behind the decision.
Meanwhile, Umrah services for local residents started after the successful culmination of Hajj 1442 AH.
The First batch of pilgrims arrived in the holy city of Makkah on Sunday morning as the new Umrah season began amidst strict Coronavirus SOP.
