"No land more important than human life": Himanta Biswa told on Assam killing

Guwahati: A joint delegation of Muslims organisations Monday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed their dismay on the brutal killing of Muslims in Darrang district.
The delegation that was jointly led by Jamiat Ulama Hind and Jamaat e Islami Hind also reminded the Assam Chief Minister of his constitutional duties and the importance of human life as guaranteed in the Indian Constitution.
“What happened in Darrang district was very distressing. Human rights have paramount importance in the Constitution of India”, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said adding that “no piece of land is more important than a human life”.
“We hope that the Chief Minister of Assam will protect human values and work diligently to bring justice to the oppressed”, he added.
Two Muslims were killed and 20 others were injured on Thursday when a mob protesting Assam government’s “eviction drive” clashed with police in the Dholpur, Gorukhutti area of Darrang district in Assam.
Shocking videos later shared by the media showed police firing on those protesting against the government’s eviction dive, above their chest and seemingly with intention to kill without warning.
Slamming the incident, the delegation also asked the Chief Minister to order judicial inquiry into the killing of the two Muslims in Darrang district and compensation for the victims’ families.
“A high-level judicial inquiry should be conducted into this tragedy, and a compensation of INR 20 lakhs to the family of those killed by police action and INR 10 to the injured person should be paid immediately”, the delegation said.
“Immediate steps should also be taken for relief and rehabilitation of evacuated with minimum six bighas of land for agriculture and one bighas of land for residence, proper arrangement be made for health, sanitation and drinking water and foods for the those living at no land”, the delegation of Muslims said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.