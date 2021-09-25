JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 - Direct Link to Download

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2021, is set to release today i.e. Saturday September 25, 2021 the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Use JEE Main user ID and Password to log-in.
3. Click on the link to download the admit card.
The candidates will be able to download their Admit Card and Hall Ticket till October 03, 2021 before the commencement of the test.
As per the norms, all eligible partially registered candidates will be issued a PROVISIONAL online ADMIT CARD and will be ALLOWED to appear in JEE(Advanced) 2021 on October 03, 2021.
IIT Khargapur (IIT-K) had started on September 6, 2021 registration of Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying abroad 10+2 level or equivalent for JEE Advanced.
"Foreign nationals studying 10+2 in India will be able to register after September 13, as per the latest update", IIT K said.
IIT Khargapur (IIT-K) had earluer released “JEE Advanced 2021 Important” for the students willing to appear for the important exam along with Along with JEE Advanced 2021 schedule, IIT-K has also released dates of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2021.
While JEE Advanced will be held on October 3, 2021, Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on October 18, 2021.
Candidates meanwhile should note that the Joint Seat Allocation Authority will start JOSAA 2021 counselling after the release of JEE Advanced 2021 result. As per the date and schedule released by IIT K, JEE Advanced result will be declared on October 15, 2021.
According, JOSAA seat allocation process will start from October 16, 2021.
Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced this year should note, before declaration of results, IIT-K will release "JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Keys" and candidates response sheet (OMR Sheet) on October 10, 2021. The final answer keys will be published on October 15 - on the same day when IIT-K plans to declare "JEE Advanced 2021 result".
