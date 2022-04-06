CMAT 2022 - Direct Link to Download Admit Card

CMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release online the Admit Cards (Hall Tickets) of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.
CMAT 2022 will be held on April 09, 2022 in online mode i.e. computer based test. Once released on the official website, candidates will be able to download and take printouts of their Admit Card and Hall Ticket till April 09 before commencement of the examination.
The electronic admit cards for all candidates who applied for the CMAT April 2022 will be available online. Candidates can download and take printout of the same by following the steps given below.
1. Log on to the official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
2. Under 'eServices' click on CMAT 2022: Admit Card.
3. Login with your application number, date of birth and other details/
4. Click submit and on the new page click on the link to download admit card
5. Admit cards will be displayed
6. Take printout of the same for future reference
Candidates should note that the admit card will contain the photo, name and signature as mentioned while applying, CMAT Roll number, test date, time, reporting time at the venue, venue name, venue address and brief instructions for the candidate.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) started from February 16, 2022 Online Registration and Application Process for Common Management Admission Test. The last date of application is March 17, 2022.
CMAT facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
The NTA had earlier published Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.
"The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No.
and Date of Birth from the website", the NTA said.
