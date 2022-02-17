CMAT 2022: Registration starts, Last date March 17

CMAT 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from Wednesday February 16, 2022 Online Registration and Application Process for Common Management Admission Test through CMAT official website cmat.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who wish to appear for CMAT 2022 should note that the last date of application is March 17, 2022.
Candidate should also note the National Testing Agency has not yet revealed the date and time to hold CMAT 2022 though registration of the candidates has started.
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "Registration for CMAT 2022"
3. Click on 'New Registration', read the instructions, click the checkbox below and click on the given button to proceed.
4. Fill the form and submit
Candidates should note that after filling the application form they need to pay the exam fees. The last date of fees payment is March 18, 2022, as per the CMAT 2022 schedule.
• Online Registration start date: February 16, 2022
• Last date of registration: March 17, 2022
• Last date of payment of fees: March 18, 2022
• Date of correction in application form, if any: March19 to 21, 2022
• CMAT 2022 Admit Card download date: Will be announced later
• CMAT 2022 date: Will be announced later
• Duration of the exam: 180 minutes - Shift 1 from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and Shift 2 from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm
• Language of paper: English
Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA cmat.nta.nic.in.
