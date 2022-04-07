Karnataka: Hindu girl married to Muslim boy refuses to go with parents

Hubballi: The alleged Love Jihad case in Hubballi in Karnataka has taken a new twist as the Hindu girl who married a Muslim boy refused to go with her parents on Thursday.
The girl Sneha who appeared before the police said that she had married Ibrahim without any coercion and after falling in love with him. She stated that she does not want to go back to her parents.
After the girl went missing, Hindu organizations had protested before the police station in Hubballi and Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik had given the police a deadline to bring back the girl. The parents of the girl and Hindu organizations alleged that she has become a victim of Love Jihad.
The police coming under pressure, found the girl in Goa and brought her for inquiry to the Keshwapur police station in Hubballi.
The parents of the girl were allowed to speak to her. Though, the parents tried to convince her to come back with them, the girl flatly refused to go with her parents.
They told the girl that her grandmother had become bed-ridden after she had gone missing and asked her to visit their house for at least one hour, but the girl refused, according to the police.
Sneha told the police that she had got married to Ibrahim on February 11 in the sub-registrar's office in Gadag district. She added that she was in love with Ibrahim for the last 6 months and she is staying with him. She stated that Ibrahim's family did not know about it.
