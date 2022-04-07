New Zealand registers 11,634 new community Covid cases

Wellington: New Zealand recorded 11,634 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.
Of the new community infections, 2,179 were detected in the largest city of Auckland. In addition, 51 new cases of Covid were detected at the border, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Health Ministry.
Currently, 639 patients are hospitalised due to Covid, including 29 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 13 more deaths due to the virus on Thursday.
New Zealand has registered 7,40,430 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 494.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.16 million and vaccinations to over 11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 494,869,118 and 6,165,880, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,066,433,437.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,248,986 and 983,797 respectively, according to the CSSE.
India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,030,925.
The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,069,094) France (26,579,448), Germany (22,101,711), the UK (21,625,530), Russia (17,679,300), Turkey (14,929,905), Italy (15,035,943), South Korea (14,778,405) and Spain (11,551,574), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (660,980), India (521,487), Russia (363,175), Mexico (323,318), Peru (212,372), the UK (169,698), Italy (160,253), Indonesia (155,464), France (143,949), Iran (140,451), Colombia (139,687), Germany (130,708), Argentina (128,144), Poland (115,472), Spain (102,541) and South Africa (100,070).
