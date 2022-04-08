GUJCET (2022) Admit Card Released - Direct Link To Download

GUJCET 2022 Admit Card: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Friday April 8 released GUJCET 2022 admit cards on its official website gujcet.gseb.org.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gujcet.gseb.org.
2. Enter registered mobile number or email ID
3. Enter birth date in the given format
4. Enter the captcha code
5.Click on Search Hall Ticket
Candidates should download and take printout of the hall ticket. They should also check for any error - in names, photos or details. In case of any error they should immediately report to the board.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducts GUJCET for admission in First Year Engineering and Pharmacy courses.
As per the notification released by the board, GUJCET this year will be held on April 18, 2022.
GUJCET is held every year for admission in engineering degree, and degree and diploma in pharmacy courses.
GSEB has combined Physics and Chemistry papers this year with 40 questions carrying 1 mark each. The duration of Physics and Chemistry paper will be 120 minute.
On the other hand, Mathematics and Biology papers will be held separately. Bother the papers will have 40 questions each. Students will be required to complete each paper within 60 minutes.
Students should also note that correct answers are rewarded 1 mark each whereas there is a negative marking system with 0.25 mark for every wrong and incorrect answer.
