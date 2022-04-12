US monitoring rise in human rights abuses in India: Blinken

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US is monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the South Asian nation's rights record, TRT World reported.
"We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials," Blinken said.
Blinken said this on Monday in a joint press briefing with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Blinken did not elaborate.
Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.
Blinken's remarks came days after US Representative Ilhan Omar questioned the alleged reluctance of the US government to criticise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on human rights.
“How much does the Modi administration have to criminalize the act of being Muslim in India for us to say something? What will it take for us to outwardly criticize the action that the Modi administration is taking against its Muslim minorities?” Omar, who belongs to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, said last week.
Omar was talking to Wendy Sherman, Biden’s deputy secretary of state who aid she agrees that the administration must stand up ‘for every religion, every ethnicity, every race, every quality of diversity in this world.’
To this Omar quickly responded: “I do hope we make a practice of standing up not just to our adversaries, but to our allies as well.”
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.