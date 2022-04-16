JEE Advanced 2022 dates revised, Registration from Aug 7

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay has released the new schedule and dates of JEE Advanced 2022, deferring the important exam by more than one and half months.
As per the original time table, JEE Advanced was scheduled to be held on June 03, 2022. IIT Bombay however now says the exam will be held on August 28, 2022.
JEE Advanced has been postponed as JEE Main – the eligibility test for IIT JEE Advanced, has been deferred.
Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 will begin on August 07 and continue till August 11, IIT Bombay said.
IIT Bombay has also changed the date of Architecture Aptitude Test. AAT 2022 that was scheduled to be held on July 21 will now be held on September 14, 2022, as per the revised schedule.
Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 07, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Thursday, August 11, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: August 12, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Admit Card available for downloading: August 23, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, August 28, 2022
Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates: August 27, 2022
JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 28, 2022 - Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST, Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website: September 01, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online display of provisional answer keys: September 03, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online declaration of final answer keys: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Monday, September 12, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process: September 12, 2022
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022: September 14, 2022 (09:00-12:00 IST)
Declaration of results of AAT 2022: September 17, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Candidates planning to appear for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, age limit and mock test.
