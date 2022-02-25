JEE Advanced 2022 on July 3, Check Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2022 Date: IIT Bombay Thursday released JEE Advanced 2022 important date and scheudle along with the entire time table for online process of registration and application.
IIT Bombay is the examination conducting body for this year’s JEE Advanced – a qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and NITs. It released the important dates on JEE Advanced official website jeeadv.ac.in.
According to the time table released by IIT Bombay, JEE Advanced this year will be held in online mode on Sunday July 03, 2022 in two shifts.
While JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be held on Juny 03 from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, Paper 2 will be held on the same day from 14:30 to 17:30.
Registration process for JEE Advanced normally begins after JEE Main result is declared. The IIT Bombay however said it will begin online registration for JEE Advanced on June 08, 2022. Last date of registration has been fixed as June 14, 2022.
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates is June 15, 2022 whereas choosing of scribe date for PwD candidates has been fixed as July 02, 2022.
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be released on June 27. It will be available for download till July 3 – the date of the exam to be held in Online Mode.
“Copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website on July 7 and JEE Advanced Answer Key (Provisional) will be published on July 09, 2022”, IIT Bombay said.
“The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2021 result will be declared on July 18”, it said.
Along with JEE Advanced 2022 schedule, IIT Bombay has also released dates of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2022.
“Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on July 21, 2022 for which online registration will start on July 18, 2022”, it said.
“The last date of application for AAT 2022 is July 19, 2022 till 17:00 IST”, it added.
“AAT 2022 result will be declared on July 24, 2022", IIT Bombay said.
IIT Bombay also said that tentative start date of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process is July 19, 2022.
Candidates planning to appear for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, age limit and mock test.
