150 booked for protesting against MP govt's demolition drive in Khargone

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police have booked as many as 150 people who staged protest against the BJP government's 'demolition drive' carried after communal violence in Khargone, and calling the Home Minister a 'terrorist'.
The Muslims protested in Neemuch district against what they called the state government's biased action after riots in Khargone and Sendhwa.
As per the official information, on Friday (April 15) after offering Namaz, a large group of people staged a protest against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.
They raised slogans against the Chief Minister and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. They also allegedly called Mishra a 'terrorist' during the protest.
The district police registered a case against the protesters and booked them for disrupting peace in the town (Neemuch). Out of the total 150 booked, 11 have been booked by name whereas, others are unidentified, as per the police.
"Protesters have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order dully promulgated by public servant) for violating prohibitive orders under section 144 of the CrPC," said Neemuch district police.
The police said action has been taken to get the bond filled by the protesters to ensure that such incidents would not be repeated in the district.
"We are monitoring the situation day and night to ensure peace in the town," police official added.
The protest was against the state government's demolition drive wherein several houses and shops belonging to Muslims have been bulldozed following communal clashes that broke out in Khargone and Barwani districts on April 10. Since then, the state police have imposed curfew in riot-hit areas and also 144 imposed in other parts of the state.
Local Muslims alleged that while the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh demolished houses and properties of Muslims, some of whom were not even present at the time of incident, it is yet to identify and take any action against "miscreants" who pelted stones on a mosque and burnt the properties of Muslims.
