KEAM 2022 re-scheduled, last date to apply April 30

KEAM 2022 Registration: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has rescheduled KEAM 2022 conducted for admission in First Year Engineering, Architecture Medical and other courses.
As per the KEAM notification released earlier, KEAM 2022 was scheduled to be held on June 26. The CEE Kerala has now rescheduled the important entrance exam to July 03, 2022.
The CEE Kerala cited the changes in JEE Main 2022 dates as the reason behind rescheduling KEAM 2022.
CEE Kerala conducts KEAM for admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy Courses.
"Apply on or before 05:00 PM on 30-04-2022. The last date to upload Date of Birth and Nativity Proof is 05:00 PM on 30-04-2022. The last date to upload other required certificates / documents is 05:00 PM on 10-05-2022", CEE Kerala said.
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala had earlier started through its official website cee.kerala.gov.in receiving Online Application for KEAM 2021.
Candidates who have so far not registered for the exam can do so now.
1. Click here to go to the direct link on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on “KEAM 2022 – Online Application”
3. Click on “Registration” on the right side of the newly opened page.
4. Read the given instructions carefully and mark all checkboxes under “Declarations”
5. Click on “Proceed for Registration” and fill the form.
1. Click here to go to the direct link on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on “KEAM 2022 – Online Application”
3. Click on “Registration” on the right side of the newly opened page.
4. Read the given instructions carefully and mark all checkboxes under “Declarations”
5. Click on “Proceed for Registration” and fill the form.
KEAM consists of two papers. Paper 1 is based on Physics and Chemistry subjects. Paper 2 is based on Mathematics. Both papers are normally held from morning 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on two separate days.
Each paper consists of 120 questions which each carry 4 marks. Every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.
KEAM 2022 result will be released in the form of a Merit List giving the rank to students. Students successfully passing KEAM 2022 are then invited for the counselling process.
"B.Pharm Rank list will be prepared, as per Clause 9.7.4 (f), on the basis of Index mark calculated from the score obtained in Paper-1 (Physics & Chemistry) of the Engineering Entrance Examination", the CEE Kerala said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.