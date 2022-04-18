Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Admission 2022 Class 1 List Postponed

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022-23 List for Class 1: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has postponed the release of KV Admission First List 2022 for Class 1 till further order.
KV Admission 2022 first list for Class 1 was scheduled to be released today i.e. Monday April 18, 2022. The release of the list has been put on hold, as per the latest update.
"The lottery for Online Admission of Class-1 for Session 2022-23 scheduled to be held on 18.04.2022 has been put on hold till further orders", Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said in a message posted on admission website.
"The revised date of lottery (release of select list) will be communicated soon", it added.
Online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2022-23 was started through official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from today February 28, 2022.
The last date to apply was originally fixed as March 21, 2022, it was however extended till April 11, 2022.
The last date of application was again extended till April 13, 2022 following the Delhi High Court order.
"Last date to submit online application for admission in Std 1 was 13 Apr 2022 19:00 IST. New registrations, application submission or cancellation is not permitted now", KVS said.
Meanwhile, KVS has started from April 8, 2022 online registration for Class 2 onwards. Last date for Class II was April 16, and the date to release the select list was April 21, 2022.
However pertaining to the postponement of release of Class 1 selection list, release of Class onwards list could also be postponed.
