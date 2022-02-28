KVS Class 1 Admission 2022-23 Starts Today - Direct Link

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022-23: Online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2022-23 is set to start through official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from today i.e. Monday February 28, 2022. The last date to apply is March 21, 2022.
"Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Academic Year 2022-23 is commencing from Feb 28 at 10:00 AM and will continue till March 21, 2022 up to 07:00 PM", the KVS Admission Notice released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.
Online registration and application process for KVS Admission in Class II and above (except Class XI) will begin on April 08, 2022, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.
"Admission for Class II and above (except Class XI), subject to availability of seats, will start from 08.04.2022 and end on 16.04.2022", KVS admission notification 2022-23 added.
KVS first admission list will be published on March 25, 2022 and if seats remain vacant, second and third lists will be announced on April 1 and 8, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the KVS Admission portal: kvsangathan.nic.in.
2. Follow the link marked as “Click to Register”.
3. Read carefully the given instructions, click on the checkbox confirming you have read the instructions.
4.
Click on the “Proceed” button and fill the form.
Online Registration for Class 1 Admission: Feb 28 to March 21, 2022.
Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates: March 25, 2022.
Declaration of 2nd Selection and Wait List of registered candidates: April 01, 2022.
Declaration of 3rd Selection List: April 08, 2022.
Online Registration for Admission in Class 2 and above: April 08 to 16, 2022.
A Child must be 6 year old as per NEP 2020 as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.)
The Kendriya Vidyalayas, currently about 1200 across India, were established with the primary aim to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education, to pursue excellence and set pace in the field of school education and to initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also published on its website as detailed admission notice for the academic year 2022-23 that parents can study before proceeding for online application.
