Maharashtra Open School 5th, 8th Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

MSBOS Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling (MSBOS) is set to decalred the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 for classes 5th and 8th today i.e. April 20, 2022 on its official websites msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in.
According to the board sources, MSO Class 5 and Class 8 result will be declared online at 11:00 am today, and candidates will be immediately able to check and their download thier results from the official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: msos.ac.in.
2. Click on the result link.
3. Enter user ID and Password
4. Click on the given link to check your result
Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling (MSBOS) conducted the Maharashtra Open School Exams 2022 for classes 5 and 8 from December 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022.
The examinations were held in Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary, Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
MSBOS or MSOS was formed in 2018 for students who are active in sports and other extra-curricular activities and are unable to attend school regularly. The board also provides opportunity for students and people who had to drop out of school and are looking to complete their education.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra state board is set to declare in the last week of May or June first week the result of Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC 2022 exams held in February/March this year.
The Maharashtra education department has already released the tentative schedule of admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 for the year 2022-23.
