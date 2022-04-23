GUJCET (2022) Answer Key - Direct Link To Download

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to release GUJCET 2022 Answer Key on its official website gujcet.gseb.org very soon.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had conducted GUJCET on April 18, 2022.
The board has not officially confirmed any specific date and time to release the answer key. However, as per the normal tradition, it is released 2-3 weeks after the exam.
Accordingly, candidates who have appeared for GUJCET 2022 on April 18 can expect the answer key by April 28 - one or two days here and there.
Candidates should also note that the Gujarat board will first release provisional answer keys, and the candidates will be given 3-4 days to challenge the provisional keys, and raise objection if any.
Once released, the GUJCET Answer Keys will be available on the official website gujcet.gseb.org.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gujcet.gseb.org.
2. Click on the link marked as 'GUJCET Provisional Answer Key'
3. Enter registered mobile number or email ID
4. Enter birth date in the given format
5. Enter the captcha code
6. Click on the link to download the answer key and raise objection if any
Candidates should note that they need to pay the prescribed fees to raise objection. The Gujarat board will publish the final answer key after reviewing the objections raised.
Candidates should also note that GUJCET 2022 result will be prepared based on the final answer keys. The board has not yet confirmed the date and time to release the GUJCET result.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducts GUJCET for admission in First Year Engineering and Pharmacy courses.
