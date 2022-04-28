Eid 2022 Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia Saturday

Makkah: Saudi Arabia has officially asked local citizens to spot and report if any the new moon of Shawwal – that marks the beginning of Eid al Fitr and end of the holy month of fasting, on Saturday 29th of Ramadan 1443 AH corresponding to April 30, 2022.
"The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents in the Kingdom to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1443 on the evening of Saturday, 29th Ramadan 1443 according to Umm Al Qura Calendar corresponding to April 30, 2022 and report any sightings to their nearest court", local media said in a report Thursday.
"The Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Saturday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision shortly after Isha Prayers", the reports added.
The Kingdom’s main observations are made from Sudair and Tumair and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.
Several Astronomers have said that there are less chances of the crescent of being seen on Saturday evening and the month of Ramadan 1443 is likely to complete 30 days, the reports said.
Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.
However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.
Accordingly, Eid al Fitr celebrations in Saudi Arabia will commence on Sunday May 01, 2022 if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Saturday April 30, 2022. Else, the first day of Eid will be on Monday May 02, 2022.
As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, Eid al Fitr is normally celebrated along with Saudi Arabia.
Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Eid Moon on Sunday May 01, 2022.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will celebrate Eid al Fitr either on Sunday May 01 or Monday May 02, 2022.
The final decision will be taken on Saturday April 20, 2022 by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have already announced Eid holidays that start from this Friday.
