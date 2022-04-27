MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: April 29, Time: 01 pm, Direct link

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) is declaring Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 Intermediate and High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 Matric results on Friday April 29, 2022 on its official website mpresults.nic.in.
"Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th and Class 10th results will be declared on Friday April 29, 2022 at 01:00 pm", messages posted on Twitter by MP board education department said.
1. Click here to go official MPBSE official website: mpresults.nic.in.
2. Click on 'HSSC (Class 12th) Exam Result 2022'.
3. Enter roll number and name.
4. Click on "Submit".
5. The results will be displayed on the screen.
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
The students can check their MP Board Class 10 or HSC results 2022 along with Class 12th HSSC Vocational Exam 2022 on the official website www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, ExamResults.net, MPEducation.net indiaresults.com results.mpeducation.net, knowyourresult.com.
Students can also check their result via mobile by downloading "Know your result" app or visiting mpmobile.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 HSC 2022 exam began on February 18 and ended on March 10, 2022. On the other hand MP Board Class 12 exam HSSC 2022 commenced from February 17 and ended on March 12, 2022.
Around 18 lakh students from different districts of Madhya Pradesh had appeared for the two board exams.
MPBSE had declared the 10th result on July 14 and 12th result on July 29 in the year 2021. As the board was not able to conduct the board exams last year, assessment of the students was done internally and all students were declared passed.
