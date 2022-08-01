CAT 2022 on Nov 27, Registration starts on Aug 03

CAT 2022 Date: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will conduct Common Admission Test (CAT) this academic year on Sunday November 27, 2022, the institute said in a notification.
Online registration and application process for CAT 2022 will start on August 03, 2022. The last date of application has been fixed as September 14, 2022 till 05:00 PM.
“CAT this year will be held on Sunday Nov 27, 2022 registration for which will begin on Wednesday Aug 3, 2022”, IIM said in CAT 2022 notification.
According to the CAT notification, the Common Admission Test will be of 120 minutes duration. Admit Card of the registered candidates will be published on October 27, 2022.
The notification further said that CAT 2022 will be held in three sessions at over 150 exam centres spread across India.
While applying for CAT, candidates can chose six cities, as per their preferred choices.
"IIM will try its best to ensure that candidates get one of their preferred options", the notification said.
CAT registration fee is Rs 1,150 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs 2,300 for all other candidates.
CAT is conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
Performance in CAT is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in shortlisting of candidates at various stages of the selection process.
