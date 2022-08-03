FYJC Pune 2022 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link to Download

FYJC Admission 2022 Pune Round 1 Allotment: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website pune.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Wednesday August 03, 2022 Round 1 Allotment List of Pune PMC students, including from Pune City, Pimpri, Chinchwad and nearby cities, who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2022, Round 1 Allotment result of Pune PMC will be released on the official website today at 10:00 am.
Before publishing the allotment result (Round 1 college allocation result), the Education Department will also release the Final Merit List of the registered candidates in Pune.
Candidates should note that the FYJC Pune provisional merit list was released on July 28. The Department had asked the candidates to request correction, if any till July 30. The Final Merit List will be published after all correction requests are resolved.
Candidates should note that FYJC Round 1 allocation list 2022 Pune can be checked through student's log-in by following the steps goven below.
1. Click here to go to the official website: pune.11thadmission.org.in.
2. Log-in using ID and Password.
3. Click on the appropriate link to download FYJC Round 1 allocation result.
FYJC Round 1 Allotment List in PDF, Cut off and vacancy list can also be accessed using the tabs shown on the FYJC Admission Website Home Page.
Candidates should also get SMS on their registered mobile numbers that will give you them the name and address of the colleges allotted to them.
Students seeking admission in First Year Junior Colleges in Pune should note that they will be required to confirm their admission as per the allotted seat from August 03 to 06, 2022 till 6 pm.
Students should also note that the school education department will publish on August 07, 2022 details of vacant seats (vacancy) for CAP Round 2.
Admission in Class 11 or First Year Junior College FYJC is conducted Online in five metro cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.
As per the latest update, FYJC Online admission will be done for 317 colleges in Pune having intake of 1,11,430 seats. As of today, a total of 1,00,953 students have registered for 11th admission. Of them 84,775 students have been verified.
Students should also note that 4,359 students have already been given admission under reserved quota whereas there is a vacany of 1,07,071 as of today.
