FYJC Merit List 2022 Pune - Direct Link

FYJC Admission 2022 Pune PMC: The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra is set to release on its official website pune.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Thursday July 28, 2022 General Merit List (Provisional) of Pune PMC students, including from Pimpri, Chinchwad and nearby cities, who have registered for admission to Class 11 i.e. First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the year 2022-23.
According to the FYJC Pune Admission Schedule 2022, the General Merit List for Pune PMC will be released on the official website today at 10:00 am.
"Display of Provisional General Merit List (Eligible Candidates=Part 1 verified) on July 28, 2022 at 10:00 am", the School Education Department Pune said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: pune.11thadmission.org.in.
2. Click on "General Merit List" on right side bar of the home page.
3. Log-in using ID and Password if asked.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.
5. Click on the appropriate code o download FYJC Pune Merit List in PDF.
• Pune, Pimpri and Chinchwad Students are advised to check carefully their name and other details as per Form Part-1 in the Merit List.
• In case of any error, students can raise objection and correction request through "Grievance Redressal" in student log-in.
• The last date of raising objection and correction request is July 30, 2022.
• FYJC Pune General Merit List (Provisional) release date: July 28, 2022
• Finalization of General Merit List: July 30, 2022
• Display of Jr. College Allocation list (Seat allotment) for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 03, 2022 at 10:00 am.
• Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 03 to 06, 2022.
• Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: August 06, 2022 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
• Display of Vacancy List and Cut-off for Regular Round-II (CAP and Quota seats including that of Management quota seats): August 07, 2022
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra had earlier started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from May 30, 2022 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2022-23.
The Directorate had started on July 22, 2022 filling of Part-2 form. The last date of filling Part 2 form (option form, choice form) was fixed as July 27.
The filling of Part 1 and Part 2 forms were simultaneously started in five cities including Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati where admission to Class 11 is conducted online.
