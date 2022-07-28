FYJC 2022 Merit List published, Last date for correction July 30

FYJC Admission 2022 General Merit List: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has released on its official website 11thadmission.org.in General Merit List (Provisional) for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Auarangabad, Amravati and Nagpur students who have registered for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the year 2022-23.
"Provisional Merit List has been released on the official website. Students can check using their Log in ID and Password", the Education Department said.
The School Education and Sports Department further said that in case of error, students can request correction till 06:00 PM on July 30, 2022.
"In case of any error, students can raise objection and correction request through 'Grievance Redressal' in student log-in", the School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra said.
"The last date of to raise objection and correction request is July 30, 2022", the department said.
The department further said that admission list, also called as allocation list or seat allotment, will be published on August 03, 2022.
"Display of Jr. College Allocation list (Seat allotment) for Regular Round 1 Admission is August 03, 2022 at 10:00 am", it said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur or Amravati
3. Log-in using User ID and Password
4. Click on "General Merit List"
5. The Merit List should open in PDF
• FYJC Amravati General Merit List (Provisional) release date: July 28, 2022
• Finalization of General Merit List: July 30, 2022
• Display of Jr. College Allocation list (Seat allotment) for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 03, 2022 at 10:00 am.
• Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 03 to 06, 2022.
• Time for Amravati Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: August 06, 2022 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
• Display of Vacancy List and Cut-off for Regular Round-II (CAP and Quota seats including that of Management quota seats): August 07, 2022
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra had earlier started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from May 30, 2022 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2022-23.
The Directorate had started on July 22, 2022 filling of Part-2 form. The last date of filling Part 2 form (option form, choice form) was fixed as July 27.
