Watch: Access to Hateem, Hajre Aswad kissing resume in Kaaba

Makkah: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah Wednesday resumed access to Hateem and kissing of Hajre Aswad in Kaaba that was restricted since February 2020 following the outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic.
Hateem, also known as Hijr-Ismail, is a low wall originally part of the Kaaba. It is a semi-circular wall opposite, but not connected to, the north-west wall of the Kaaba. The area of Hateem is 1.32 metres (4 ft 4 in) in height and 0.90 metres (2 ft 11 in) in width. It is composed of white marble.
At one time the space lying between the hatīm and the Kaaba belonged to the Kaaba itself. For this reason it is not entered during the Tawaf. Pilgrims do not walk in the area between this wall and the Kaaba.
Hajr e Aswad, the Black Stone, is a rock set into the eastern corner of the Kaaba, located in the center of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. It is revered by Muslims as an Islamic relic which, according to Muslim tradition, dates back to the time of Adam and Eve.
According to the tradition, the Hajar al-Aswad was brought from Jannah and presented to Prophet Ibrahim to be placed on the corner of the Kaaba.
The Hajar al-Aswad was originally a complete stone but due to various historical incidents now consists of eight pieces of varying sizes affixed to a large stone and encased in a silver frame.
Access to Hateem and kissing of Hajr e al Aswad was restricted following the outbreak of the Pandemic in February 2020 when even Umrah was banned for foreign travellers and was reserved only for few. The original situation has however now been restored from Tuesday August 02, 2022.
“Under the guidance of the General President Sheikh Abdul Rahman Sudais and in the interest of facilitating the pilgrims , the Presidency has developed a plan for organizing prayer at Hajr Ismael and kissing the Black Stone in a safe, spiritual and healthy atmosphere”, an official statement released late in the night Tuesday said.
Meanwhile, videos and images of pilgrims rushing to kiss Hajr e Aswad and offer prayers inside the Hateem area of the Mataf are being widely shared on twitter and other social media platforms. Watch:
The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques in #Makkah and #Madina Wednesday resumed access to #Hateem and kissing of #HajreAswad in #Kaaba that was restricted since February 2020 following the outbreak of #Coronavirus Pandemic. Watch pic.twitter.com/1jNlxTi9gW— ummid.com (@ummid) August 3, 2022
Saudi Arabia has meanwhile started receiving from 1st Muharram 1444 AH foreign and domestic Umrah pilgrims for the post Hajj season.
The Haj and Umrah Ministry, Saudi Arabia had earlier begun issuing Umrah visa for foreign pilgrims from July 14, 2022 and Umrah permit to domestic worshippers from July 21, 2022.
