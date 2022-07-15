Umrah Booking 2022 Starts - Read Protocol, Application Steps

Umrah Booking: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has started booking and applications from Muslims who want to perform in post-Hajj Umrah season (Umrah 2022) from Thursday July 14, 2022.
In a statement announcing start of Umrah Booking, the ministry said Umrah Visa for the new season will be issued for pilgrims who will be able to travel to Makkah Muharram 01, 1444 AH onwards.
Muharram 01 that also marks start of the New Islamic Year 1444 is most likely to fall on Saturday July 30, 2022. The final date and time of the beginning of the New Islamic Year will be decided on Thursday July 28, 2022 when the Crescent for the Holy Month of Muharram will be spotted.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has published detailed guidelines and protocols for Umrah 2022.
The ministry has also provided the website link that lists the Umrah Service Providers, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and Tour Operators who are registered with the Ministry.
• Ages 5 years and above
• Umrah Visas will be issued from today, First Arrivals from 1st Muharram
• No PCR test or COVID-19 Vaccine required
• For other Vaccines, check with local accredited agencies
• Permits for Rawdah and Umrah from Eatmarna App
• Tourist Visa holders can obtain permits from 19 Dhul Hijjah
“Children below 5 years can accompany parents for Prayers in the Two Holy Mosques but cannot enter the Mataaf for Umrah”, the Ministry said.
Online Umrah Visas and packages can be obtained through the online companies listed here:
1. Click here to go to the website: maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa.
2. Select Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)
3. Browse for the Umrah Package
4. Click on the given link to appy for Umrah Visa
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had in June 2022 announced online service for issuance of Umrah Visa, registration of accommodation and other related services and booking.
The Ministry said using the newly launched e-service portal pilgrims will be able to get Umrah Visa within 24 hours and without travel agents.
